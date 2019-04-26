The Mercato Eatery that will Satisfy Your Craving for the Hamptons

For Naples residents unable to schedule a trip to the Hamptons this summer, there’s now a local alternative. Entrepreneur Brad Parker opened The Hampton Social in Mercato last December. Although Parker operates a handful of restaurants in the Chicago area, this is his first venture outside of the Midwest. Thankfully, he is just as enthusiastic about Southwest Florida and the Paradise Coast as he is about the trendy Long Island vacation mecca.

“My grandparents lived in Naples when I was growing up, and I have fond memories of the time I spent here,” he says. “I wanted to create a space that was fun, relaxing, and gave people the sense they were truly on vacation.”

He describes The Hampton Social as “an East Coast lifestyle seafood restaurant.” The menu is an eclectic mix of raw bar items, brick-oven pizza, handhelds, bar bites, and small and large plates. The centerpiece of the wine list is the Rosé All Day section, comprising a dozen options ranging in style from Bon Jovi’s Hampton Water to the classic Domaines Ott. The emphasis on this easy-drinking, approachable, and affordable libation captures the atmosphere of the Hamptons, which sometimes suffers from a shortage of pink wine at the height of the summer.

“We didn’t feel there was a similar concept in Naples or elsewhere,” says Parker. “It’s a place to hang out with friends and family, share food and wine, take pictures and post them on social media. More than just a restaurant, we wanted to create a full-on experience.”