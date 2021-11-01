The Healing Power of Honey

You may be familiar with honey as a cough remedy—but this liquid gold has other healing qualities, too. Manuka honey, which comes from a tree in New Zealand and Australia, has been used for its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties to help heal wounds for more than 2,000 years. Dr. Joel Ying, a holistic doctor who owns Joy Health & Wellness in Naples, recommends that his patients use Manuka honey for hard-to-heal wounds and to prevent infection. “It’s not something that everyone thinks to use first,” he notes, but says it’s a good addition to your medicine cabinet that works similarly to over-the-counter antibiotic ointments.

If the wound still doesn’t get better, or looks worse, of course, seek medical attention. You can find Manuka honey locally at Food & Thought, Nature’s Garden of Naples, or Whole Foods, though Ying points out that it should be honey marked for medical use. Apply this special honey to the affected area or try ointment or Manuka honey–infused bandages from First Honey for a convenient alternative.