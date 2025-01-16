The Local is a Homegrown Inspiration

There were skeptics back in 2013 when chef Jeff Mitchell decided to open The Local, a Naples restaurant that relies solely on locally sourced products. Now, after almost 12 years, the restaurant’s reliably fresh fare has many fans.

Mitchell stuck to his convictions through a pandemic, multiple hurricanes, flood surges, record-breaking hot summers, and wet winters. “When it comes to storms, we do the best we can,” he says.

That’s not to say things have been easy. It took a while for Mitchell to get a rhythm and assemble the right team. When COVID swept the country, he was forced to revamp as availability shifted. He has a reliable set of purveyors, farmers, fishmongers, and other area businesses that keep him supplied year-round.

The most challenging part of last summer’s storms was struggling to keep his inventory cold when the power went out and, just as importantly, protecting his eight-year-old sourdough starter, a somewhat fragile being unto itself. The food, the starter, and the restaurant survived the storms, much to Mitchell’s relief. He is aware of how many people experienced great loss. “We roll with the punches pretty well,” he says. “We got through it even though it was stressful.”

With the hurricane season over for now, Mitchell and his team are looking ahead. He’d like to create a lively market at the Airport-Pulling Road restaurant, where he could sell freshly made food, baked goods, and his hot sauces, among other things.