The Marshall Tucker Band to Perform in Fort Myers

The Caloosa Sound Amphitheater’s Rockin’ on the River Concert Series will continue with a performance by The Marshall Tucker Band on March 26 at 7 p.m. The band will be joined in Fort Myers by special guests The Georgia Thunderbolts.

Fans can expect to hear the band’s arena-rock smash hits, including “Can’t You See” and “Heard It in a Love Song.” The Marshall Tucker Band has impacted generations of listeners who’ve been “Searchin’ for a Rainbow” and found it with this tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades.

The band features lead vocalist Doug Gray; guitarists Chris Hicks and Rick Willis; bassist Ryan Ware; drummer B.B. Borden; and keyboardist, saxophonist, and flautist Marcus James Henderson.

Tickets can be purchased here and range from $54 for general admission tickets to $575 for VIP front row reserved four person high-top seating.

Concertgoers can enjoy food and drinks served inside Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. Small lawn chairs and blankets are permitted in the general admission lawn area.

For more information, visit CaloosaSoundAmp.com.