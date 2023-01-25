The Molly Ringwalds to Perform in Fort Myers

The Luminary Hotel & Co. and Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in Fort Myers will tap into 1980s nostalgia with a performance by The Molly Ringwalds February 9. Hailing from Sheffield, England, the band’s set list includes hits by the Beastie Boys, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Prince, and more. With a dazzling combination of showmanship, stagecraft, unique acts, and a light show, The Molly Ringwalds perform covers that draw audiences into the moment. Concertgoers are encouraged to don their 1980s finest.

General admission tickets start at $20 and VIP ticket start at $40. VIP tickets include access to private bars and restrooms, as well as one complimentary drink ticket for $40 VIP ticket holders and two complimentary drink tickets for $50 Front Row VIP ticket holders. Purchase tickets here.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and local classic rock band, The Rosada Project, will open the show at 7 p.m. Attendees can enjoy food trucks and bars onsite during the event, as well as food and beverage outlets located at Luminary Hotel & Co. before and after the show.