The Music Never Dies at Zeppe’s Tavern

Ohio transplants in Naples are now closer to home with the opening of Zeppe’s Tavern in the former Brass Tap space in the Gateway Shoppes, at the intersection of Wiggins Pass Road and U.S. 41.

The chain is based in the Cleveland area, where it operates both pizzerias and full-service restaurants. It’s owned by Joe Ciresi, who has homes in North Naples and northeastern Ohio. Zeppe’s was delayed for over a year due to permit issues, construction delays, and supply chain bottlenecks, but it was worth the wait for Floridians, as well as many Buckeye natives.

The menu offers something for everyone. Popular starters include Nashville hot chicken sliders, firecracker shrimp, crispy Brussels sprouts with honey hot sauce, and Zepperoni rolls (mini dough rolls stuffed with a choice of pepperoni or ricotta cheese and served with marinara sauce). Guests may indulge in pasta dishes, handhelds and burgers, or sample entrees such as steak medallions or herb crusted grouper.

Zeppe’s motto is “Eat, Drink, and Rock & Roll.” The dining room has video screens showing bands performing in concert, and live bands are currently being booked. A lifelong fan of rock, Ciresi named the restaurant for Led Zeppelin, the first concert he attended over four decades ago in Ohio. The walls are decorated with memorabilia from artists such as The Beatles, Bob Seger, Steve Miller, Tom Petty, and Eric Clapton. Seating is available either indoors or on the large, covered patio.