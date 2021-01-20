The Naples Players and Naples Zoo Partner for Wild Culture

The Naples Players will host Wild Culture, an evening of performances and animal encounters, at the Naples Zoo on Thursday, January 21

The Naples Players (TNP) will continue its outdoor, alternative arts and culture events with Wild Culture, a collaborative event with the Naples Zoo on Thursday, January 21. General admission includes access to the zoo, zookeeper talks, and live performances from 4 to 6 p.m., including special TNP KidzAct performances and animal encounters in the Safari Canyon outdoor theatre at 4:15 and 5:15 p.m. The evening will conclude with an additional after-hours VIP animal encounter and cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m.

The collaborative effort is part of the “Discover Culture in Collier” outdoor events season launched by The Naples Players in September in response to the cancellation of their full-season of indoor performances due to COVID-19. Local volunteer actors and performers are volunteering their time and talents to bring arts and culture to the Naples community.

“We’ve continued to keep pivoting to provide opportunities for our community to safely experience arts and culture during this difficult year,” said Bryce Alexander, CEO and executive artistic director at The Naples Players. “Working with the great team at Naples Zoo is just another way we are combining forces with other organizations that are feeling the effects of COVID, and together, we can be saving the arts and each other.”

Children’s admission costs $12 and adult admission costs $18. Tickets for the VIP encounter and cocktail hour cost $150 and include zoo admission from 4 to 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit The Naples Players, who have lost $1.6 million in revenue due to the cancellation of their nine-show season that was scheduled to run from September 2020 through May 2021.

For tickets and more information about the Wild Culture event and all of the Discover Culture in Collier events, visit NaplesPlayers.org or call the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990. Locally, Gulfshore Life has partnered with TNP as the official media sponsor for the Discover Culture in Collier Series.