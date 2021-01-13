The Naples Players Kicks Off Winter Improv Classes

The Naples Players kicked off a new seasonal session of theatre and improv classes for children, teenagers, and adults on January 11. Classes vary from six to eight weeks and are offered in a mix of online and on-site classes.

New this season is “Playing to the Camera,” an interactive class for students ages nine to 18 years that focuses on using a camera and editing software as well as the basics of acting for the camera. The class encourages students to create and critique their own content in preparation for future opportunities to submit audition tapes.

“We’re ahead of the curve when it comes to teaching the next generation of artists how to effectively act, film, and edit their own creative content and we’re excited to offer such innovative new classes,” said Bryce Alexander, CEO and Executive Artistic Director.

Traditional acting and improvisation classes are also available for adults and children this season. Improv classes are available both on-site and online and provide skills-based and therapeutic benefits for those looking to connect with others and have fun doing it. Classes will meet for 90 minutes once per week starting in mid-January.

Additional wellness-based classes, acting workshops led by local professionals Diane Davis and Jessica Walck, and age-based introductory and intermediate classes for children and teens also start in January. Registration is required and need-based scholarships are available.

The Naples Players have also joined a national initiative through the Black Improv Alliance to increase the number of people of color in improv classes during 2021. Scholarships and more information are available by calling the Education Department at (239) 434-7340, Ext. 127.