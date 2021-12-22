The Naples Players’ New Play Brings the Laughs

Start the New Year on a comedic note at The Naples Players. The theatre’s Blackburn Hall will set the stage for The Savannah Sipping Society January 12 to February 6. The play follows four strong Southern women, each recovering from unexpected bumps in the road, who are drawn together by fate and a spontaneous happy hour.

Workaholic Randa (Kristin Cassidy) is reeling from a sudden career derailment, only to realize she has no life outside of work. Dot (Peggy Monson), who had big plans for a blissful retirement with her husband, faces the unsettling reality of starting a new life alone after his passing. Good ol’ Texas gal, Marlafaye (Ruth Johnson), blows into town after losing her husband to a twenty-three year old dental hygienist. Last but not least, bold and spirited Jinx (Gerrie Benzig), offers to be life coach to the other three women without realizing that she is in fact the one in most need of wise advice.

On their journey to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost over the years, the women bond and find the confidence needed to jumpstart their new lives. Sponsored by Gulf Coast International Properties, this uplifting show is filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment.

“Audiences will find humor and relatability in this show that highlights the strength and resilience of women at all stages of life,” said Bryce Alexander, CEO and artistic director of The Naples Players. “I’m thrilled to highlight the talent of these actors as they bring you on a journey filled with joy and self discovery.”

The Savannah Sipping Society is directed by Betty Nordstrom with stage management by Jules Branche, costume design by Mollie LaTorre, lighting design by Davis Parker, scenic design by Sadie Ward, and sound design by Matthew Birchmeier.

Tickets are $47 and Flex Season Ticket Holders can purchase additional tickets at $35. A red carpet event open to the public is slated for January 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and features local vendors, food, drinks, and live music from the band Chariot. Click here or call (239) 263-7990 to purchase tickets.