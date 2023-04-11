The Naples Players Seeks Alternate Stages

As its home is currently undergoing a $15 million modernization and renovation, The Naples Players continues to seek other venues in which to perform and enlighten live theater audiences. Its Readers Theatre is a series of one-act plays, dramas, and classic works performed with scripts in hand, sans props or costumes with the focus on the written word. Directed and cast by the volunteer Readers Theatre committee, it’s a low-stress environment. The next evening of one-act plays—Taking Chances—will be performed at McSpadden Hall at the Naples United Church of Christ on April 16 at 7:30 p.m.