The Naples Players Stages Man of La Mancha

The Tony Award-winning musical will take over The Naples Players Kizzie Theater stage March 12 through April 13

By
-

The Tony Award-winning musical Man of La Mancha will take over The Naples Players Kizzie Theater stage March 12 through April 13. Sponsored by Stock Development, the production will captivate audiences with its stirring music, powerful performances, and inspiring story.

Man of La Mancha will take over the Kizzie Theater stage March 12 through April 13. Photo courtesy of The Naples Players

Man of La Mancha tells the timeless story of a humble man who steps into the role of the legendary knight, Don Quixote. The story will be completed by stunning set design and  costumes that transport them to the world of Don Quixote.

The production features a local cast under the direction of Bryce Alexander, with music directed by Charles Fornara and choreography by Dawn Lebrecht-Fornara.

Tickets are $50-$55 and are available at naplesplayers.org or by calling the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.

