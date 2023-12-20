The Naples Players to Stage ‘Harvey’

The Naples Players will stage Harvey, a hilarious production all about loyalty, friendship, and acceptance, January 10-28 at Naples United Church of Christ in McSpadden Hall. This Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway and Hollywood comedy by Mary Chase pulls laughter out of the hat at every turn.

Made popular by the movie starring Jimmy Stewart, Harvey tells the story of 47-year-old Elwood P. Dowd and his very best friend Harvey, an invisible, six-foot-tall rabbit.

Harvey is invisible to everyone except Elwood, much to the exasperation of Elwood’s sister, Veta. To save the family’s reputation, Veta takes Elwood to the local sanatorium. But when the doctors mistakenly commit anxiety-ridden Vera, Elwood and Harvey slip out of the hospital undetected, setting off a whirlwind of confusion as everyone in town tries to catch the man and his invisible rabbit.

Performances will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $49, and season ticket holders are offered a price of $39. For more information, visit naplesplayers.org anytime or call the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.