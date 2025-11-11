The Naples Players to Stage Little Women: The Musical

The Naples Players will celebrate family, love, and resilience with Little Women: The Musical, hitting the stage November 19 to December 21

The Naples Players will stage Little Women The Musical November 19 through December 21.

This holiday season, The Naples Players invites audiences to celebrate family, love, and resilience with Little Women: The Musical, hitting the Kizzie Theater stage November 19 to December 21.

In this production, Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel is transformed into a sweeping musical that follows the journey of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March as they grow, dream, and discover who they are in a world of change.

In addition to its full run, audiences can also enjoy a Relaxed Performance, designed to provide a comfortable environment for individuals and families who benefit from a more relaxed setting, on December 9. For all other performances, the Patti Hepburn Sensory Booth will be available for reservation to guests who prefer a sensory-friendly viewing experience.

Throughout the run of Little Women: The Musical, The Naples Players’ lobby will be transformed for the Sixth Annual Festival of Trees. This beloved tradition features dozens of artist-decorated and themed trees, wreaths, and decor pieces available for purchase. Proceeds will support The Naples Players’ community programs.

Tickets for Little Women: The Musical are on sale at naplesplayers.org or by calling the box office at (239) 263-7990.

