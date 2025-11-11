The Naples Players to Stage Little Women: The Musical

This holiday season, The Naples Players invites audiences to celebrate family, love, and resilience with Little Women: The Musical, hitting the Kizzie Theater stage November 19 to December 21.

In this production, Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel is transformed into a sweeping musical that follows the journey of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March as they grow, dream, and discover who they are in a world of change.

In addition to its full run, audiences can also enjoy a Relaxed Performance, designed to provide a comfortable environment for individuals and families who benefit from a more relaxed setting, on December 9. For all other performances, the Patti Hepburn Sensory Booth will be available for reservation to guests who prefer a sensory-friendly viewing experience.

Throughout the run of Little Women: The Musical, The Naples Players’ lobby will be transformed for the Sixth Annual Festival of Trees. This beloved tradition features dozens of artist-decorated and themed trees, wreaths, and decor pieces available for purchase. Proceeds will support The Naples Players’ community programs.

Tickets for Little Women: The Musical are on sale at naplesplayers.org or by calling the box office at (239) 263-7990.