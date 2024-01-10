The Naples Players to Stage Romantic Classic

Fall under the spell of the longest-running musical in the world with The Naples Players’ upcoming production of The Fantasticks, hitting the Beverly Hall stage at Naples United Church of Christ from January 18 to February 11.

A romantic musical filled with twists and turns, The Fantasticks is an allegorical story about two young lovers, their meddling fathers, and the journey we all take through life.

With music by Harvey Schmidt and book and lyrics by Tom Jones, this timeless fable about love, innocence, change, and loss has been delighting audiences since its off-Broadway premiere in 1960.

Inspired by Edmond Rostand’s Les Romanesques and William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Fantasticks tells the story of Matt and Luisa, who fall in love despite their respective feuding fathers. Schemes are hatched and complications arise as the audience questions if true love really does conquer all.

Performances take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $49, and season ticket holders are offered a price of $39. To purchase, visit naplesplayers.org or call (239) 263-7990.