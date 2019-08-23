The Paradise Coast’s New Wellness Tribe

The Paradise Coast Wellness Alliance, a group of Collier County hospitality professionals and health providers, has been spearheading special countywide events to augment the area’s increasingly golden reputation as a wellness destination for visitors and locals. Chaired by Naples-based personal development coach Peggy Sealfon and Paul Nunez, wellness director for J.W. Marriott Marco Island, the alliance recently added a few new initiatives to help turbocharge your healthy life.

The website Be Well in Paradise serves as a directory of health and wellness providers and events. “The whole point of developing the website was to create a hub of information for all the activities that are going on, because what people want is to pick and choose what resonates with them,” says Sealfon. Through the website, interested users can also find the BeWell100 app, a membership platform that brings subscribers into the “wellness tribe” to take advantage of discounts, special offers, and more. Subscriptions are $5 per week, $15 for six months, or $25 per year.

This month, the alliance will take part in a special World Wellness Weekend, September 21-22, featuring creative events to boost vitality and serenity. Several local businesses will offer free activities during this internationally observed weekend. Visit the alliance website for a list of happenings, such as cooking classes, floating yoga, creating essential oils, educational presentations, and more. Then, mark your calendars for January 10-12 and the Paradise Coast Wellness Experience, the second annual series of health and adventure activities to take place at locations around Collier County.