The People Speak

If you’re a Naples foodie, it’s time once again for the year’s most important election: the annual Naples Illustrated Dining Awards, which will appear in our January issue.

As usual, the awards will be split into two categories. We’re serving up to 12 categories for the Reader’s Choice portion of the awards, including Restaurant of the Year. Our food and dining writer, Mark Spivak, will make the call on more than nearly 20 other categories ranging from best seafood and best power lunch to best chef. It’s been a year of dynamic change in the Naples dining scene, and this is your opportunity to make your voice heard: Your favorite restaurant needs your support now more than ever.

Follow this link to cast your vote:

https://www.naplesillustrated.com/naples-dining-awards-2022/

You’ll be able to designate your favorite for Best Burger, Pizza, Steak, Tacos, Happy Hour, Sushi, Sports Bar, Ice Cream, Brunch, Dog Friendly, Kid Friendly, and the ultimate accolade of Restaurant of the Year. Your vote is more important than you think: last year, several categories were decided by a margin of one or two votes.

Voting will remain open until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Friday, October 8. Only one vote per email address is allowed, and multiple submissions will not be counted. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter and look for the hashtag #NIDiningAwards.