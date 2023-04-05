The Runny Babbit Cocktail Recipe

There’s lots to love about April—egg hunts, bright fashions, and seasonal cocktails, to name a few. Whether you’re awaiting the Easter Bunny, honoring Passover traditions, or simply celebrating spring’s blossoming return, festive drinks are always in order. Welcome the season with an unexpected pop of color and a sip the bunny himself would approve of. Bonus: It’s the perfect libation to savor on International Carrot Day April 4.

The Runny Babbit

Ingredients

1 oz. The Lost Explorer Mezcal Espadín

1 oz. Munyon’s Paw-Paw Aperitif

2 oz. freshly pressed carrot juice

1 / 2 oz. passion fruit simple syrup (recipe below)

1 / 2 oz. freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

1 / 2 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake until well chilled. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with edible flowers.

Passion Fruit Simple Syrup Ingredients

1 / 4 cup fresh passion fruit puree

1 cup filtered water

1 cup organic agave

Add ingredients to a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the agave is dissolved. Remove from heat and allow the mixture to steep, covered, for 30 minutes. Strain into a glass container. Keep sealed in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.