The Show Goes On at The Naples Players

The Naples Players will continue to reclaim the stage with a run of The Wedding Singer from June 23 to July 25 in Blackburn Hall.

The feel-good musical sports a new score to bring the story of wedding singer Robbie Hart (played by Joseph Byrne) to life. In a sad turn of events, the jovial crooner is left at the altar by his fiancée, Linda (played by Erica Sample). As he navigates his heartbreak–while continuing to perform at other people’s weddings–he befriends Julia Sullivan (played by Alyssa Haney), who is reluctantly preparing for her own wedding to long term boyfriend, Glen (played by David Shaffer). Romance and laughs abound when Robbie agrees to help Julia plan her wedding, but complications force the pair closer than they imagined.

With fan-favorite director and choreographer Dawn Lebrecht Fornara and musical director Charles Fornara at the helm of this production, audiences will find themselves dancing in their seats.

“The Wedding Singer musical has been on our to-do list for some time,” said Bryce Alexander, The Naples Players’ CEO and executive artistic director. “The show is funny, poignant, and a great way for audiences to have a little fun. As they say in the show, it’s time for our audiences to ‘come out of the dumpster’ of COVID-19.”

The show will debut with a red carpet reception on June 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring local vendors, food, drinks, and live music by Chariot. The theatre will adhere to limited capacity seating.

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Both general public and season tickets are on sale at the TNP Box Office. Visit the website or call the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.