The Show Will Go on at Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse will receive a $15,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for “In Flight: The Story of Sabine Van Dam.” National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $84 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment’s second major funding announcement for their 2020 fiscal year.

“These awards demonstrate the resilience of the arts in America, showcasing not only the creativity of their arts projects but the organizations’ agility in the face of a national health crisis,” said Carter. “We celebrate organizations like Gulfshore Playhouse for providing opportunities for learning and engagement through the arts in these times.”

Since its creation in 2017, “In Flight: The Story of Sabine Van Dam” has been performed for more than 7,000 people across Collier County. Created in conjunction with the Holocaust Museum and Education Center of Southwest Florida, “In Flight” tells the true story of a Holocaust survivor through a 35-minute play performed by four actors. The play was developed for students in fifth grade and meets Florida standards for Holocaust studies. While this is the primary audience for “In Flight,” the story captivates adults of all ages and can be performed in virtually any venue.

“Gulfshore Playhouse Education strives to provide programming that meets the unique needs of our area,” said Director of Education Steven Calakos. “Holocaust studies are a vital part of the curriculum in our region’s schools, and as the population of living survivors shrinks, telling their stories through theatrical experiences is a beautiful way to memorialize them and ensure the lessons of the Holocaust are not forgotten as we move further away from it. The goal of ‘In Flight’ is to promote empathy and compassion, and to give students the tools to combat anti-Semitism and racism in their own lives and communities.”