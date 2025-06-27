Tucked along the glistening waterfront of Outer Doctor’s Bay, 3300 Gulf Shore Boulevard in Naples redefines luxury coastal living. These exclusive residences offer more than just a home—they deliver a seamless lifestyle steeped in sophistication, serenity, and resort-caliber amenities spanning over 18,000 sq. ft. From private marina access to wellness sanctuaries and curated social spaces, here’s what sets 3300 Gulf Shore apart.

A Private and Personalized Welcome

Each residential tower features private lobbies, offering residents a refined and quiet entrance experience. With on-site property management, daily living is effortless, and the 24-hour front desk concierge ensures every request is met with professionalism and care. Whether it’s managing deliveries or coordinating services, the dedicated mailroom and delivery services make convenience a part of everyday life.

Dockside Living: The Private Marina Experience

A signature feature of 3300 Gulf Shore is its private marina on Outer Doctor’s Bay, available exclusively to residents. With 16 boat slips, this nautical haven allows direct access to Naples’ tranquil waters. For the active water enthusiast, the marina also has a watersport slip for paddleboarding and waterfront recreation. Complementing the marina is a sunrise resort-style pool with a lap lane, offering stunning morning views across the bay. Nearby, a marina-front lounge and trellis create the perfect ambiance for waterfront entertaining and quiet moments alike.

Wellness Elevated: The 3300 Wellness Club

Wellbeing takes center stage at the 3300 Wellness Club, a thoughtfully designed sanctuary where mind and body find perfect harmony. The experience begins on the wellness terrace, where a soothing spa, invigorating cold plunge, and plush daybeds invite deep relaxation. Inside, a fully equipped fitness center offers state-of-the-art machines, along with dedicated yoga and flex training studios to support a well-rounded fitness journey. After a workout, residents can unwind in the rejuvenating steam room or sauna, or indulge in personalized care within the luxurious private treatment room. For a multisensory escape, the experience shower combines light, sound, and aromatherapy to refresh and revitalize. The day concludes on the sunset terrace beside the resort-style pool—an elegant, tranquil oasis surrounded by comfortable lounge seating and serene ambiance.

Entertainment Redefined: Spaces Designed for Leisure & Connection

At 3300 Gulf Shore, leisure and entertainment are elevated through thoughtfully curated spaces that blend sophistication with comfort. The outdoor lounge invites residents to gather beneath the Naples sky, complete with a summer kitchen, expansive dining tables, and plush seating ideal for alfresco entertaining. Indoors, the exclusive residents-only bar and lounge offer a refined setting for socializing, enhanced by a club kitchen and tasting table perfect for intimate gatherings. A private dining and conference room, supported by a chef’s catering kitchen, provides a flexible space for celebrations or business meetings alike. For recreation, residents can enjoy the lively sports and gaming lounge featuring a multi-sports simulator, or relax in the stylish game and card room. Enhancing the daily experience, a hospitality station offers fresh water and coffee—an inviting touch for morning routines or midday pauses.

Living Beyond Expectations

At 3300 Gulf Shore Boulevard, every detail is curated to offer the highest standard of coastal luxury living. Whether you’re setting out from your private marina, practicing yoga on the terrace, or entertaining friends in the residents’ bar, this community is a sanctuary of elegance, convenience, and unparalleled comfort.

Experience life as it should be—seamless, serene, and surrounded by beauty. Welcome to 3300 Gulf Shore Boulevard.

Waterfront Residences Starting at $3.7 Million – Schedule A Private Appointment Today By Visiting The 3300 Gulf Shore Presentation Gallery, 1400 Gulf Shore Blvd N #166, Naples, FL 34102