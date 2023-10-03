The Wonderful World of Jazz at Artis—Naples

This month marks the beginning of a new season at Artis—Naples. Brandon Robertson, an Emmy-nominated music director, bassist, educator, and composer, is the newly appointed director of its Naples Philharmonic Youth Jazz Orchestra. Robertson, who grew up in the Tampa Bay area, has been a music educator for the past nine years and is currently an instructor of applied double bass at Florida Gulf Coast University. He leads the Brandon Robertson Quartet, touring the country to perform at jazz festivals and venues; locally, he plays at The London Club in the Bellasera Hotel in Naples.

When asked why he loves jazz, he says: “Jazz is my expression of life. It’s my way of speaking my emotions without words.”

In this new role, Robertson looks forward to inspiring the next generation of musicians from Lee and Collier counties, cultivating a thriving musical environment for students to grow in the jazz genre. He leads the youth orchestra in performing three concerts in the Daniels Pavilion at Artis—Naples this season on December 6, March 7, and May 19.