The Yachtsman Cocktail is a Tropical Delight

July always starts with a bang as we gather to celebrate our nation’s independence with parades, picnics, and fireworks. The dog days of summer are back, and the festivities are as hot as the weather. July boasts some more unique honorifics as well: National Grilling Month, National Ice Cream Month, National Bikini Day (July 5), and National Tequila Day (July 24) among them. If the latter entices, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the popular Mexican spirit and toast its rich history.

Tequila dates to the sixteenth century. Legend goes that a lightning bolt struck a field of agave plants, setting them on fire. The flames heated the agaves, giving them a sweet taste and a warming aroma that lent well to fermentation.

The margarita and the paloma might be the most popular tequila drinks in the United States and Mexico, respectively, but there are countless ways to savor the spirit’s various expressions. The Gabriel in downtown Miami serves both a classic margarita and the Yachtsman, which marries aged tequila with fresh pressed pineapple juice.

The Yachtsman

Ingredients

1 1 / 2 oz. Eleven20 Añejo Tequila

oz. Eleven20 Añejo Tequila 1 / 2 oz. agave simple syrup

oz. agave simple syrup 1 / 2 oz. lime juice

oz. lime juice 2 oz. fresh pressed pineapple juice

Mint sprig and/or dehydrated pineapple slice for garnish

Add all the ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a mint sprig and/or dehydrated pineapple slice.