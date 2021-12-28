TheatreZone’s Culinary Ovation Kicks Off

Founded in 2005, TheatreZone is dedicated to enriching the cultural offerings in Southwest Florida by presenting professional theatrical productions and educating students of all ages to appreciate and engage in the performing arts. They present what they refer to as the “lost treasures of Broadway” so audiences can enjoy shows they have never seen or not seen often, as well as Broadway classics. More than 200 professional actors from across the country come to Naples each September to audition for the coveted roles in these productions.

Between now and May 1, TheatreZone is promoting their signature fundraiser: The Culinary Ovation, a raffle featuring $4,800 worth of fine dining for three winners. Each winner will receive four $400 gift certificates, for a total of $1,600 each. One ticket is $25 and five tickets are $100. For information and to purchase tickets call 888-966-3352, x1, click here, or visit the box office during productions.

“TheatreZone’s raffle fundraiser this year nods to the affinity of the performing arts and the culinary arts,” said Beth Preddy, a Naples marketing consultant and spokesperson for TheatreZone. “Supporting the local economy was also among the criteria for designing the raffle.”

Winners will enjoy dining at these iconic restaurants:

Restaurant Cast #1

The Turtle Club

The Capital Grille

Deep Lagoon Seafood

Ridgway Bar & Grill

Restaurant Cast #2

Ocean Prime

Chops City Grill

Bleu Provence

M Waterfront Grille

Restaurant Cast #3

Sails Restaurant

Fleming’s Steakhouse

Baleen

Ruth’s Chris

Purchase your tickets today to begin your next culinary adventure!