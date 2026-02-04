Three February Events to Enjoy at Naples Art District

From exploring artist studios to a fundraising evening of dining, music, and artwork, fun awaits this February at Naples Art District

Explore artist Richard Rosen's studio during Open Studios. Photo courtesy of Naples Art District
Art After Dark

On February 4, head to the Naples Art District to meet artists in their studios and watch artwork come to life. Light refreshments will be provided. Art After Dark takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. and is free to attend.

Palette to Palate

Palette to Palate will pair the creativity of Naples Art District artists with the culinary brilliance of local chefs and caterers to create delicious treats inspired by original artwork February 12. Hosted by SOHO Design Group, the night also features wine, live music, artwork for sale, and raffles, all in support of the Naples Art District. Tickets are $100. Advance reservations required.

Second Saturdays

Celebrate Valentine’s Day during Put ART in your HeART – Fall in Love with Art February 14. Enjoy an inspiring and free afternoon of exploring open studios.
For more information, visit naplesartdistrict.com.

