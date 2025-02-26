Three Ways to Enjoy Naples Art District in March

Open Studios

Meet the Naples District’s more than 100 artists in their studios every Thursday and Saturday throughout the month. Watch artwork come to life through artist demonstrations and learn about the artist’s creative process and inspiration. Guests will explore more than 50 studios and galleries, where they may purchase or commission original art. Plus, sign up for a wide array of art classes.

Art After Dark

On March 18, discover the Naples Art District during this festive evening to meet our artists in their studio. Galleries and studios are located along J&C Boulevard and Shirley and Yahl Streets in Naples. Light refreshments will be served.

The Arty Party Fundraising Gala

Join the district for this fundraising gala, hosted in partnership with FineMark National Bank & Trust, March 26. All guests will win an original piece of art. Enjoy live painting demonstrations and silent auctions, all while indulging in drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and desserts.

Proceeds from the Arty Party enable the Naples Art District to offer free events to everyone in the community. Tickets are $150 per person.