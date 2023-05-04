Three’s Not a Crowd at The French Brasserie Rustique

We all know the adage about too many chefs spoiling the soup. Clearly, three is just right at The French Brasserie Rustique off Fifth Avenue South. The newest addition is chef Benoit Valota, who arrived from France after a three-year delay caused by pandemic border closings. He joins chef-partner Vincenzo Betulia and The French’s executive chef, Ryan Bleem.

Betulia knew Valota would be a great addition when he received an Instagram message from the French chef in 2019. He realized Valota would “inspire an infusion of authentic French culture and cuisine” to the restaurant and quickly offered him a position. But four days before Valota was scheduled to fly to the United States, the borders closed. He finally arrived in October and has been making his mark ever since, starting with the Tour de France, a menu of specials featuring the cuisine of a specific city each month. April was Biarritz, May is Bordeaux, and June features dishes of Marseille.

Besides the monthly tours, Bleem says Valota “brings such authenticity and more elegant presentation and plating. We can bounce things off each other, and I have someone to lean on.”

Betulia is excited about having Valota on the team, who has extensive experience, including apprenticeships at three restaurants in France that have been awarded coveted Michelin stars.

“We are chef-driven, not corporate,” he says. “Ben will teach Ryan and me” and, ultimately, will help customers learn what various regional French cuisines are like as well.

“It’s always nice to have somebody cook that grew up eating this food,” he adds. “Having him here keeps us real. Do I love his cuisine? Absolutely.”