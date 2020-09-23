Thrifting Thrills Across Collier County

One upside of the COVID-19 shut-in was finally having time at home to tick projects off your to-do list. For some glamorous Naples women, that translated into cleaning out their closets and bringing glorious castoffs to local consignment vendors. This means there’s a plethora of covet-worthy, high-end, designer goods in excellent condition at local consignment stores. Buying clothing and accessories on consignment is a fun way to enhance your fall wardrobe and support sustainable fashion. Check out a quick sampling of what’s been available lately in these stylish shops.

Owned and operated by a family of fashionistas, this chic space was recently loaded with treats such as sunglasses from famous runway brands, a jewel-encrusted Fendi bag, and candy-colored Hermès cuffs.



In this new Vanderbilt location customers can score treasures such as Jimmy Choo gladiator sandals, a Salvatore Ferragamo shoulder bag, and Tory Burch totes and leather crossbody bags in nature-inspired hues.



Both Naples locations are bursting with technicolor Lilly Pulitzer pieces and other finds, like a leopard print Prada bag and a limited-edition Louis Vuitton tote with pink embroidery.