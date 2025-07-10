Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop Bar Unveils Lunch Menu

Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop Bar, The Perry Hotel Naples’ rooftop Cantonese chophouse helmed by Chef Dale Talde, has expanded its culinary offerings with the debut of lunch service, available daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The lunch menu features a selection of dim sum, vegetable-forward dishes, sandwiches, and shared plates, each showcasing Cantonese flavor profiles and Talde’s inventive style.

Dim sum highlights include dry-aged beef pot stickers, served with Chinese mustard and soy vinegar; spicy chicken dumplings, glazed in General Tso’s sauce and paired with broccoli; and kung pao chicken Wings, accompanied by buttermilk ranch and shaved celery salad.

Lighter salads include an heirloom tomato salad with Chinese black vinegar, Castelvetrano olives, and soy pearls; and the Tigress wedge with sesame leaf green goddess dressing and Chinese bacon.

On the heartier side, tuck into a Kobe brisket burger, the salt and pepper fried grouper sandwich, served on a potato bun, and the traditional chilled lobster roll with citrus Kewpie dressing. Shared plates and entrées include mushroom slippery noodles, walnut shrimp, tuna poke, and supreme fried rice.

To complement the menu, sip on signature cocktails such as the Fun-Tini with Japanese gin and pickled shiitake and the Tigresso Marteani, Tigress’ espresso martini reimagined with coconut rum, black tea, and five-spice powder.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable.