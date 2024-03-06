‘Til the Cows Come Home

More than 100 head of cattle will parade down Main Street at the Immokalee Cattle Drive and Jamboree on March 9. The annual event offers the opportunity to experience the pioneer spirit and rich agricultural history of Florida’s heartland. Heather Cleckler, a descendant of one of Immokalee’s cattle ranching families, will lead the ceremony as cattle boss. Dignitaries from the Seminole Tribe of Florida will take part in the honorary procession.

The drive will lead to Roberts Ranch, a former farmstead listed on the National Register of Historic Places and operated as the Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch. The free, family-friendly event will include activities and entertainment, such as storytelling, roping and whip-cracking demonstrations, music, and crafts, as well as a petting zoo and games.