Timothy Kerwin, MD, is a board-certified radiation oncologist, a strong patient advocate, and believes in integrating compassionate care with state-of-the-art technology. He stresses a multidisciplinary approach to ensure that treatment recommendations are made with careful consideration to achieve superior outcomes.

After graduating from Emory University School of Medicine in 2003, Dr. Kerwin completed a radiation oncology residency at Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles, California. He has been in private practice in Florida since 2008 and has been practicing in Naples since 2011. A Castle Connolly Top Doctor every year since 2015, Dr. Kerwin brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and prestige to an already accomplished team. Dr. Kerwin, a fellow of the American College of Radiation Oncology, has served as division chief of radiation oncology for Physicians Regional Medical Center since 2012 and as the cancer committee chair for Naples Community Hospital since 2014.

With more than 100 years of combined experience in the practice of radiation oncology and having seen more than 40,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients, Inspire Oncology represents the most experienced radiation oncology team in the nation. In its state-of-the-art facility, patients are treated with the utmost care and compassion, utilizing the latest radiation therapies.

Active in clinical oncology research, Dr. Kerwin has presented at national meetings and has several publications to his credit. Dr. Kerwin and Inspire Oncology make it a priority to provide world-class care for patients in the comfort of our own community, which includes a holistic approach to all their patients’ cancer needs including cancer nutrition, exercise oncology, and mental well-being. Inspire Oncology’s doctors recognize that each cancer patient is unique as they strive to form a special bond with each patient to help them reclaim their lives.

INSPIRE ONCOLOGY

8625 Collier Blvd. Suite 102, Naples, FL 34114

239-429-0400 | inspireoncology.com