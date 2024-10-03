Fall is the perfect season for hosting a bar-b-que in the backyard. You can sit back and relax while enjoying time with family and friends. There is laughter in the air as you are reminiscing about your younger years and the Halloween pranks that you did when you were a teenager. Suddenly, you find yourself swatting at something that is buzzing around your face, then your arms and your ankles.

There have been many attempts at remedies to keep mosquitoes and no-see-ums away. Outdoor torches and candles, even screening in a pool area to keep the pesky pests from hindering your enjoyment of being outside. You can get back to enjoying your outdoor living space with a SWAT Mosquito System®. This is a state-of-the-art misting system that eliminates mosquitoes and no-see-ums and is customizable to fit your needs.

The SWAT Mosquito System® is a remote-controlled automated system that mists the perimeter of your yard 2-3 times per day for approximately 30-60 seconds. The system is created to fit your yard and stays hidden from view.

Safety is our number one priority. Our mist is pyrethrum, which is derived from chrysanthemum flowers, and is a 100% USDA Organic compliant product. While our solution is harmful to bugs, it is safe for humans, pets, and other wildlife. Our system is an around-the-clock defense that works against fully-grown mosquitoes, larvae, and eggs.

Our qualified and licensed technicians are ready to assist you in taking back your outdoor space this season. Call us today at 239-241-6480 to schedule your free estimate and be one step closer to a pest free yard.

For more information, click here to visit our website.