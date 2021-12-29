Toast to Charity at Naples Winter Wine Festival

Want to take a private jet tour through the Mediterranean, sail around Croatia on a mega-yacht, or assemble a collection of world-class wines from the planet’s best vintners—all while helping Collier County’s underserved children?

More than 40 spectacular lifestyle lots will be auctioned at the 2022 Naples Winter Wine Festival at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort during the January 28-30 weekend. After reducing in scope and moving to a virtual platform in 2021 due to the pandemic, the world’s premier wine charity event is back in top form.

“We are extremely excited to once again host our signature event in person for what we anticipate will be one of the boldest Naples Winter Wine Festivals yet,” says Naples Children & Education Foundation Chief Executive Officer Maria Jimenez-Lara. “Our Auction Lot Committee did a tremendous job in securing some of the most amazing lots we have ever offered at the festival. Every dollar raised will go towards our mission of improving the educational, emotional, and health outcomes of underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County.”

1. Miracle on the Adriatic: Ten guests will fly by private jet to Croatia, where they will board the motoryacht Katherine. The eight-night adventure will be split between cruising the Croatian coast and luxuriating at the five-star Relais & Châteaux Villa Korta Katarina and Winery.

2. Lokoya: A Day at the Races: Three lucky couples will enjoy a six-night Royal Ascot experience with limited-edition collection wines from Lokoya Estate. This special package includes two days during Royal Ascot week in a private box at the Royal Enclosure, as well as a fabulous London stay in suites at the Mandarin Oriental.

3. Lakani Jet Excursion: A 15-day tour for one couple aboard Lakani World Tours’ 15-passenger private jet, visiting Germany, Morocco, Greece, Georgia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

4. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Wagon: You won’t be able to snag one on the open market, but you can bid here on this next-generation SUV that carries passengers in supreme comfort and accelerates from zero to 60 in 3.9 seconds.

5. A HYMN to Krug Champagne and The Glories of France: Two couples will enjoy a five-night stay in Champagne and Paris, including lunch at Krug’s fabled Clos de Mesnil vineyard, dinner at a three-star Michelin restaurant, a private “Soloist to Orchestra” concert at Maison Krug, and a stunning collection of rare Krug Champagne.

Ticket packages for the 2022 Naples Winter Wine Festival start at $15,000 per couple for a Double Magnum package and $35,000 for two couples for a Jeroboam package. For more information and related news, visit napleswinefestival.com.