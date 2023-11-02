Toast to Fall at Brew-Ha-Ha Craft Beer Festival

The event returns to Mercato in Naples November 18, benefiting Pace Center for Girls

By
-
The Brew-Ha-Ha Craft Beer Festival at Mercato returns November 18. Photo by Teo Do Rio via Unsplash
The Brew-Ha-Ha Craft Beer Festival at Mercato returns November 18. Photo by Teo Do Rio via Unsplash

A sure sign of fall—at least in these parts—is the beginning of food and beverage festivals. The Brew-Ha-Ha Craft Beer Festival at Mercato is one sure to give participants a holiday glow. The event takes place Saturday, November 18, and benefits Pace Center for Girls, an organization providing girls and young women opportunities for a better future through education, counseling, training, and advocacy.

General admission tickets include unlimited sampling of more than 60 craft beers. VIP tickets feature early entry to the event, access to the VIP tent and an exclusive beer selection, and unlimited bottled water and soda. Food trucks will be on site, and live music will be on tap.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR