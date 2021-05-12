Tobye Studio Theatre Lifts the Curtain

The Naples Players is set to reopen its Tobye Studio Theatre on Wednesday, May 19, with stagings of Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband

The Naples Players is set to reopen its Tobye Studio Theatre on Wednesday, May 19, with An Ideal Husband, Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy that revolves around blackmail and political corruption in late nineteenth century England. The play will hit the stage through June 13.

An Ideal Husband was originally set to take the stage at the Sugden Community Theatre in 2020, but The Naples Players was forced to reschedule the production when the theatre closed last March in response to COVID-19. The theatre’s return is being supported by Stock Development.

“While not as famous as The Importance of Being Earnest, we were all taken aback by the relevance and punch of An Ideal Husband to today’s politics,” said The Naples Players’ Executive Artistic Director Bryce Alexander. “It’s funny, it’s relevant, and it’s a great re-entry to the theatre.”

The production is being directed by Alexander’s longtime mentor Steve Wilson, a Denver-based director known for his penchant for the classics. “What could be better than coming out of this pandemic with your friend and mentor helping to lead the charge? It’s a homecoming and a fresh start in so many powerful ways,” said Alexander.

Wilson will be leading an all-star cast of Naples favorites, many of whom have become regular staples of The Naples Players most popular shows. The cast includes (in alphabetical): Jamielynn Bucci, Scott Davis, Nathan Eichhorn, Carole Fenstermacher, Shelley Gothard, Peter McClung, Tina Moroni, Chiara Padejka, Mark Vanagas, Tracy Weaver, and David Whalley.

The theatre will limit seating to 50 percent capacity. A red carpet event featuring local vendors, food, drinks, and music by Chariot will be open to the public on Wednesday, May 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Visit The Naples Players website or call the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.