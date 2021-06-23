Tour de Zest at The Carlisle Naples

Residents of the community are gearing up for a 10-day Tour de France-inspired challenge with a twist from June 26 to July 5

Residents of The Carlisle Naples community are gearing up for a 10-day Tour de France-inspired challenge with a twist. Dubbed Tour de Zest, the competition will inspire and motivate residents to participate in group and individual cycling events from June 26 to July 5.

Fifty seniors are expected to don their commemorative Tour de Zest shirts and race bibs as they race to accumulate as many miles as possible to beat their neighbors. Racers to watch include 90-year-old Edith Agatstein and 87-year-old Dory Haden. Agatstein, a lifelong fitness enthusiast, has been “looking forward to getting the blood pumping,” while Haden admits that she’s not really into sports, but signed up for the Tour de Zest to “show off what a bunch of old ladies can do.”

The Carlisle Naples residents’ cumulative miles will be tallied in hopes of beating out 31 sister communities nationwide for the prestigious SRG Trophy.