Tour Naples Art District’s Open Studios

Get into the creative spirit and enjoy an evening out on the town at weekly open studio events in the Naples Art District. From 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, meet local artists in their studios and watch their creative processes unfold during live demonstrations.

Explore the Naples Art District’s more than 50 studios and galleries and treat yourself to a new work of art or commission original art directly from the more than 100 artists who work in the district.

Open studios are free and open to the public now through April. For more information, visit naplesartdistrict.com.