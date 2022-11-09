Toys & Joys Annual Mixer Returns

The Collier Building Industry Association Sales & Marketing Council will host its beloved Toys & Joys Annual Mixer November 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will kick off the holiday spirit and the season of giving at Eleven Eleven Central (1101 Central Avenue, Naples) in the game room above Narrative Roasters.

Guests are asked to bring a toy appropriate for children aged 4-12 years for Collier Building Industry Association Sales & Marketing Council’s annual Toy Drive, which kicks off at the mixer. The organization will aim to collect 2,000 gifts for Collier County children. The toys will be gifted to students at Avalon Elementary School and Shadowland Elementary School. For volunteer opportunities, email emma@cbia.net or call (239) 436-6100.

Tickets for the mixer are $20 for members and $35 for non-members. RSVP by November 11 to nancy@cbia.net or by calling (239) 436-6100.