Treat Dad to a Day of Rest and Relaxation

In honor of Father’s Day June 18, The Spa at Naples Grande unveiled an array of new men’s spa treatments and specials, available to spa-going dads all month long.

The Father’s Day spa specials will leave dad feeling rejuvenated from head-to-toe. The menu includes: the Gentlemen’s Facial, offering 50 or 80 minutes ($130 and $205, respectively) of balance-restoring treatment that targets tone and texture; the Hand Treatment ($40), an energizing hand soak followed by cuticle care, filing, massage, and nail buffing; the Foot Treatment ($60), an invigorating mint foot bath followed by cuticle, nail, and callous treatment, foot and lower leg exfoliation, foot massage, and nail buffing; the Sport Massage, offered in 50 or 80 minutes ($130 and $205, respectively); and the Men’s Haircut and Style ($35).

Reserve dad’s day of luxuriating here or by calling the spa at (239) 594-6321.