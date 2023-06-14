Treat Dad to a Day of Rest and Relaxation

The Spa at Naples Grande unveiled a menu of men's spa treatments, available through June 30

By
-
The Spa at Naples Grande
The Spa at Naples Grande

In honor of Father’s Day June 18, The Spa at Naples Grande unveiled an array of new men’s spa treatments and specials, available to spa-going dads all month long.

The Father’s Day spa specials will leave dad feeling rejuvenated from head-to-toe. The menu includes: the Gentlemen’s Facial, offering 50 or 80 minutes ($130 and $205, respectively) of balance-restoring treatment that targets tone and texture; the Hand Treatment ($40), an energizing hand soak followed by cuticle care, filing, massage, and nail buffing; the Foot Treatment ($60), an invigorating mint foot bath followed by cuticle, nail, and callous treatment, foot and lower leg exfoliation, foot massage, and nail buffing; the Sport Massage, offered in 50 or 80 minutes ($130 and $205, respectively); and the Men’s Haircut and Style ($35).

Reserve dad’s day of luxuriating here or by calling the spa at (239) 594-6321.

