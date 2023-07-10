Treat Yourself to a Mid-Week Staycation

Feeling a spur-of-the-moment staycation? You’re in luck! Travelers are invited to embark on an unforgettable mid-week stay, immersed in the epitome of luxury and hospitality, with the Inn on Fifth’s Weekday Wanderlust package.

Whether relaxing on Paradise Coast’s beaches, playing a round on the area’s legendary golf courses, or exploring thousands of acres of pristine parks, preserves, and gardens, visitors can enjoy it all in close proximity to the renowned hotel.

The stay includes complimentary valet parking; $50 hotel credit; late checkout (if available); waived resort fees; and complimentary use of beach chairs and private golf cart transportation to/from Naples’ stunning white sand beaches, just five blocks from the hotel.

The accommodation starts at $329 per night. To book the Weekday Wanderlust package, call (239) 403-8777 or click here.