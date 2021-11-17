Trees and Teas Returns to The Naples Players

The Naples Players will host its beloved Trees and Teas Festival, presented by Gallerie Indigo, from November 30 to December 19. Guests are welcome to enjoy a collection of Christmas trees fabulously decorated by professional designers while they sip delicious tea by The Naples Spice and Tea Exchange. Trees and Teas has returned by popular demand and will be filled with holiday cheer for the whole family.

The lobby will be filled with trees and holiday music, with festive wreaths available for purchase. All proceeds from the festival will benefit the The Naples Players’ community programs.

“We are thrilled to offer this unique event that highlights the talent of designers and the generosity of sponsors, and invites guests to revel in the magic of the season,” says The Naples Players Executive Director and CEO Bryce Alexander. “There’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit!”

The trees will be decorated as homages to productions like Mary Poppins and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The festival is chaired by Jackie Morelisse and kicks off with a VIP night on November 29, hosted by FineMark Bank. A limited number of tickets to the opening event are available for purchase.

This year’s Trees and Teas Festival tree designers are: Ventro Interiors, Cole Butcher, Amanda Smith, Pamela Larkin Caruso, the TNP Membership Committee, Jackie Morelisse, Mary Ann Ringsdore, Kat Ebaugh, Dot Auchmoody, W Design, Mollie LaTorre, Nancy Hayer, Judy Smith, Esther Snyder, Mimi Mason, and Lovetto Design.

Guests are encouraged to purchase timed entry tickets in advance, but tickets will also be available at the Box Office for time slots that have not reached capacity. Guests who attend A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder will receive complimentary admission to the festival with their tickets to the show. To purchase tickets, call the box office at (239) 263-7990 or visit the website.