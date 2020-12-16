Trees & Teas Festival Illuminates Downtown Naples

The Naples Players’ Trees & Teas Festival will illuminate downtown Naples through Saturday, December 19. Held at the iconic Sugden Community Theatre on 5th Avenue South, more than 24 trees designed by local artists in Broadway themes pepper the theatre.

The festivals trees and themes represent completely reimagined artistic interpretations of beloved shows like The Little Mermaid, Elf, The Sound of Music, and Mary Poppins.

While walking through the wonderland of trees, guests will also enjoy live carolers, a holiday wreath sale, and a variety of holiday hot teas courtesy of The Spice and Tea Exchange of Naples.

The festival is open daily from 2 to 9 p.m. Reservations and tickets are required to maintain a safe number of occupants and proper social distancing guidelines. Walk-up tickets from The Naples Players (TNP) Box Office are available on a first-come, first-serve basis if reservations are not full. Admission costs $12 for children, $18 for adults, and is free for children under three years old.

All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit theatre that estimates losses of over $1.6 million due to show cancellations and ticket refunds due to COVID-19. The festival is sponsored locally by Gulf Coast International Properties and Gulfshore Life Magazine and each tree is also proudly sponsored by local businesses, families, and individuals.

Tickets and reservations are available online now at here or by calling TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.