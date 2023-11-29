Trek the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary Next Week

Take a guided walk on December 8 and learn about the plants, flowers, and wildlife found in a beautiful and underappreciated habitat at Explore Corkscrew’s Pine Flatwoods held at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Naples. A special emphasis will be placed on the value of protecting this dry and short hydroperiod area.

Tours, designed for those ages 12 and older, meet at Corkscrew’s Blair Audubon Center; cost is $30. As the mile-long walking tour takes place off the boardwalk, long pants, sturdy walking shoes, sunscreen, and a hat are recommended.