A virtual evening of inspiration to benefit the Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center in Naples

After reformatting and rescheduling its annual signature fundraising Triumph speaker event, the Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center will be hosting a virtual presentation with an international expert and profiles of Southwest Florida Holocaust survivors on Wednesday, March 24, at 7 p.m.

Stephen D. Smith, Ph.D., executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation Institute for Visual History and Education and a religion professor, is the keynote speaker for “Triumph of Memories and Hope for the Future.” His presentation will include a demonstration of the Shoah Foundation’s unique “Dimensions in Testimony” series of virtual reality/interactive Holocaust survivor interviews.

The Shoah Foundation was founded by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg in 1994 to preserve Holocaust witness and survivor interviews. Today it houses 55,000 audio-visual testimonies conducted in 65 countries and in 43 languages. The institute holds 11 patents on digital-collection management technologies and is located at the University of Southern California. It also gathers testimonies and educates the public about genocide campaigns in Armenia; Nanjing, China; Rwanda; and Cambodia.

The Triumph 2021 event also includes a museum-curated experience featuring inspirational music and interviews with local Holocaust survivors. Funds raised benefit the museum’s education programs.

Tickets for the one-hour Zoom presentation are $125 per household. For sponsorship information and tickets: Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center.