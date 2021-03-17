Triumph of Memories and Hope for the Future

A virtual evening of inspiration to benefit the Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center in Naples

Fritzi Thorner, of Naples, provides a survivor oral history
After reformatting and rescheduling its annual signature fundraising Triumph speaker event, the Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center will be hosting a virtual presentation with an international expert and profiles of Southwest Florida Holocaust survivors on Wednesday, March 24, at 7 p.m.

Stephen D. Smith, Ph.D., executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation
Stephen D. Smith, Ph.D., executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation Institute for Visual History and Education and a religion professor, is the keynote speaker for “Triumph of Memories and Hope for the Future.” His presentation will include a demonstration of the Shoah Foundation’s unique “Dimensions in Testimony” series of virtual reality/interactive Holocaust survivor interviews.

The Shoah Foundation was founded by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg in 1994 to preserve Holocaust witness and survivor interviews. Today it houses 55,000 audio-visual testimonies conducted in 65 countries and in 43 languages. The institute holds 11 patents on digital-collection management technologies and is located at the University of Southern California. It also gathers testimonies and educates the public about genocide campaigns in Armenia; Nanjing, China; Rwanda; and Cambodia.

Lorie Mayer, the late local Holocaust museum co-founder and original curator
The Triumph 2021 event also includes a museum-curated experience featuring inspirational music and interviews with local Holocaust survivors. Funds raised benefit the museum’s education programs.

Tickets for the one-hour Zoom presentation are $125 per household. For sponsorship information and tickets: Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center.

