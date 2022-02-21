Twisted Cheesery Recreates the Joys of Childhood

January 20 may be National Cheese Lover’s Day, but who needs an excuse to eat grilled cheese? Who doesn’t remember those childhood rainy days when a grilled cheese sandwich and a bowl of tomato soup were perfect to chase the blues? No wonder the sandwich has been one of the hottest food trends of the past year.

If you’re an adult who wants to re-create your youth and have an adventure in hedonism at the same time, head for the newly opened Twisted Cheesery in Naples. The restaurant is a partnership between chef Michael Voorhis (the Best New Chef in the Naples Illustrated 2018 Dining Awards, back when he was manning the stoves at The Bevy) and entrepreneur Calvin Joiner. The two longtime friends opened Twisted Sheep Pizza & Brew last year, where they achieved success by going far beyond the conventional.

Twisted Cheesery operates in the same spirit. Odds are your mother never made you the Cuban Missile Crisis (shaved ham and pulled pork combined with gouda and provolone), Italian Stallion (pepperoni, ham, and salami with mozzarella and chopped giardiniera), or Southern Cow (pimento cheese, chopped burger, candied bacon jam, and hot honey on a base of provolone and aged cheddar).

“A good sandwich is a work of art and grilled cheese is our canvas,” says Voorhis. Joiner agrees. “We’ve developed a bold restaurant concept without your typical menu items. Based on our experience with Twisted Sheep Pizza, we knew that our guests are not only looking for high-quality ingredients but also want something exciting.”