Ultimate Garages Fuels Philanthropy and Offers Luxury Amenities to Drivers

Think of it, owner Jim Buonavolonta says, as a country club for cars. “If you look at the way garages are permitted, they’re typically permitted as storage,” says the cardiologist and auto enthusiast who’s opening Ultimate Garages in Naples this month. “The purpose of these facilities is to store boats, RVs, and cars. But what we’ve created is the ability to form a lifestyle in that you can build out these garage suites—these car condos, if you will—with kitchens, full bathrooms, and living spaces. They’re not residential so you can’t sleep over, but what you can do is create a personalized space to enjoy with your family and friends.”

In addition to climate-controlled custom storage, Ultimate Garages offers a concierge program (for catering services, private jet arrangements, and setting up off-site vehicle repairs, for example); membership in the Ultimate Garages Club, which is limited to 200 car aficionados who aren’t required to own or lease a garage suite; and exclusive events that range from a Cars on Fifth after-party following the February 8 exotic auto show in downtown Naples to a Ferraris and Fashion runway show.

“It’s the first automotive country club in Southwest Florida,” Buonavolonta says. “Because of all the car enthusiasts here, I thought it was a necessary thing to create.” What drives the New Jersey native even more, he adds, is using Ultimate Garages to fuel local nonprofits. “I’ve been blessed as a cardiologist who’s practiced for over 20 years in this town, and it’s important for me to give back. What’s closest to my heart are the charities.”

Proceeds from Ultimate Garages’ grand opening event November 16 will benefit the Neighborhood Health Clinic in Naples, which is where the doctor plans to volunteer once his new venture is up and running at full speed.

—Loretta Grantham