Under New Management

The Bevy, best known for its inspired gastropub fare, spacious indoor/outdoor dining, impressive handcrafted cocktails and live entertainment, has reopened in downtown Naples.

Located at 360 12th Avenue South just off Third Street South, The Bevy originally opened in 2017 with Chef Michael Voorhis in the kitchen (a previous winner of Best New Chef in the Naples Illustrated Dining Awards). Taking his place is Chef Sandy Rodriguez, who gained fame at Miami’s award-winning The Betsy Hotel and was Chef de Cuisine at its modern trattoria, The Alley. Rodriguez is introducing a new healthy lifestyle menu featuring crisp organic ingredients and bold flavor profiles. Signature standouts include fresh ceviche and house made Burrata Romesco served with wild arugula, romesco sauce, and ciabatta bread.

The restaurant is under new ownership according to Roberto Cusumano, the Bevy’s new general manager. Cusumano assures the “new” Bevy will bring the same exceptional staff service and renowned attention to detail customers recognize at its sister restaurants on Fifth Avenue South: BiCE Ristorante, Caffe Milano, La Trattoria and Vergina.

Chef Rodriguez plans to maintain The Bevy’s popular Vegan Series throughout the summer with bi-monthly dinners and Meatless Mondays. The restaurant’s carefully curated wine list and trademark craft cocktails will also remain, along with the menu of innovative New American dishes. With a staff as welcoming as family and a chic, open-air atmosphere, The Bevy is a place to gather and relax.