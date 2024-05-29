United Arts Collier Brings Ballet to All

Little girls often dream of taking ballet lessons—twirling around a dance floor dressed in leotards and tutus, with their hair pulled back in tight buns. While some parents can indulge such desires, many cannot. Low-income families in rural areas may be especially challenged when it comes to finding ballet classes within reasonable driving distances.

United Arts Collier (UAC) recently partnered with Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) and Gulfshore Ballet to offer an extracurricular dance program at the RCMA Immokalee Community School teaching ballet technique and performance to prekindergarten students. Every other Saturday, Iliana Lopez, former principal ballerina with Miami City Ballet and current artistic director at Gulfshore Ballet in Fort Myers, teaches the class, introducing students to ballet fundamentals while fostering confidence and physical well-being. Proud to share the ballet experience with a young generation, Lopez says, “I hope to inspire them in a positive way. I hope the kids learn the discipline and the beauty of the art form and become ballet lovers.”