Unveiling Inner Beauty with Brenda Cooper

Emmy Award–winning fashion stylist Brenda Cooper believes there is nothing superficial about getting dressed. For someone who focuses on making people look good on the outside, Cooper believes there are decidedly intrinsic rewards to what she does. “I help people find who they are,” she says. “I authenticate them.”

Cooper will be the guest speaker at Forever Fabulous Women: A Styling Experience taking place February 7 at Vineyards Country Club in Naples. This British-themed event is held in conjunction with the Naples Automotive Experience 2025. Proceeds will benefit St. Matthew’s House, a faith-based nonprofit assisting those experiencing homelessness, hunger, or addiction in Southwest Florida. Last year, nearly $1.7 million was raised during the car extravaganza.

St. Matthew’s House volunteer Marina Barone asked if the celebrity stylist would donate her time and talent to raise money for St. Matthew’s programs. Cooper was touched and immediately accepted, traveling to Naples from her home in Los Angeles months in advance to set the stage for her presentation.

Cooper has always loved combining clothes and putting wardrobes together. As an unhappy actress in Los Angeles, she found her true calling and became Fran Drescher’s stylist on the popular ’90s sitcom The Nanny. Through her work, she discovered the power of color.

“We feel it and we experience it; it has an electromagnetic energy,” says Cooper, who will take the lunchtime crowd of about 300 guests through the world of color while also sharing her tried-and-true styling secrets. “I am honored to give back in this way,” relays Cooper, who in doing what she loves, helps transform people from the outside in.

