Uptown Naples Fine Art Festival is Back This Weekend

The annual Uptown Naples Fine Art Festival returns this holiday weekend, taking over Pelican Bay (at the intersection of Laurel Oak Drive and U.S. Highway 41 in Naples) November 30 and December 1.

This preeminent fine art festival will feature more than over 125 local and national artists offering thousands of works across all mediums. The outdoor art walk welcomes friendly pets on leashes and presents an unparalleled showcase of life-size sculpture, paintings, glassworks, multimedia, leatherwork, stunning jewelry, and more. Every piece is handmade by the artists who are on-site to discuss their processes and inspiration.

The festival is presented by Howard Alan Event, and proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Collier County.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit artfestival.com.