Valentine’s Day Dining at Luminary Hotel & Co.

Looking to treat your valentine? Luminary Hotel & Co. in Fort Myers will offer a variety of sweet options this Valentine’s Day at the hotel’s food and beverage outlets:

Beacon Social Drinkery

Twelve stories above downtown Fort Myers, Beacon Social Drinkery is the perfect spot to toast your valentine while enjoy breathtaking views over the Caloosahatchee River. On February 14, guests can enjoy honey butter fried chicken and biscuits with Champagne ($32). Seating is first come, first served.

Oxbow Bar & Grill

Dine with your loved one on the water at Oxbow Bar & Grill. In addition to the regular dinner menu, the kitchen will serve a Valentine’s Day special Tournedos Rossini and scallops with Yukon mashed potatoes and asparagus ($62). Reservations are recommended and can be made online.

The Silver King Ocean Brasserie

From February 11-18, the seafood-forward outpost will serve a Valentine’s Day three-course, prix fixe dinner for $150 per couple. The culinary journey begins with a classic wedge salad, then a beef Wellington for two, made with mushroom duxelles, foie gras, puff pastry, and truffle reduction. For a sweet finish, indulge in the chocolate Ferrero Rocher torte with raspberry sauce. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made online.

The Workshop

On February 16, couples are invited to delight in a four-course meal prepared by Executive Chef Mark Heimann in The Workshop culinary theater located inside Luminary Hotel & Co. For $150 per person, guests will enjoy a four-course dinner paired with four wine tastings presented by Trinchero Family Estates, as well as a takeaway pasta gift. Tickets can be purchased online.